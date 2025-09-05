Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has concluded, UNN reports, citing Dennik N.

The President of Ukraine called the negotiations substantive.

"Thank you for this visit. We had a substantive conversation. It is important that this dialogue of ours exists. We will continue it," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he informed Fico about his conversation with US President Donald Trump and the results of Thursday's Coalition of the Willing meeting.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President of the European Council António Costa met today at the border crossing with Ukraine.