Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

President Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Fico held a substantive conversation. Zelenskyy informed Fico about his conversation with Donald Trump and the results of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has concluded, UNN reports, citing Dennik N.

Details

The President of Ukraine called the negotiations substantive.

"Thank you for this visit. We had a substantive conversation. It is important that this dialogue of ours exists. We will continue it," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he informed Fico about his conversation with US President Donald Trump and the results of Thursday's Coalition of the Willing meeting.

Zelenskyy met with Fico in Uzhhorod - Media05.09.25, 16:03

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President of the European Council António Costa met today at the border crossing with Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

