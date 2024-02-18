Zelenskyy and Biden plan to have an online conversation in the near future

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joseph Biden have agreed to stay in constant contact and plan to hold an online meeting within the G7 in the near future. Zelenskyy said this during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are in constant contact with the United States at various levels, with the White House, congressmen, and we need this support from the United States very much. I just spoke with Joe Biden and he assured me 100% that he will support Ukraine and do everything to ensure a positive outcome. I am sure, I have no doubt that the United States will remain with our strategic partner - Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that, of course, there is an election process inside the United States, there are different views on different issues, but still, he is confident that the majority of Americans and the majority of the political elite are on the side of Ukraine.

"We will be in constant contact with Biden, we have agreed on this. I won't tell you some details, but I think we will meet online in the framework of the G7 meeting in the near future," Zelensky said.

Addendum

On February 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with US President Joseph Biden at the Munich Security Conference.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that the US has only one plan to help Ukraine, which she believes will be voted on by Congress.