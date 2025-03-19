Zelenskyy after conversation with Trump: under American leadership, a lasting peace can be achieved this year
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possibility of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine in 2025 with the support of the United States and Donald Trump. He noted the productive start of work by the Ukrainian and American teams.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that together with America, with President Donald Trump and under American leadership, a lasting peace can be achieved this year, reports UNN.
... thanked him (Trump - ed.) for the good and productive start of the Ukrainian and American teams' work in Jeddah on March 11 - this meeting of teams significantly helped in advancing towards ending the war. We agreed that Ukraine and the United States should continue to work together to achieve a real end to the war and lasting peace. We believe that together with America, with President Trump and under American leadership, a lasting peace can be achieved this year
Positive, very informative and frank: Zelenskyy on the conversation with Trump19.03.2025, 19:49 • 16652 views
Earlier
US President Donald Trump stated that he had completed an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation was called "very good".
Zelenskyy agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities - Bloomberg19.03.2025, 18:59 • 17789 views