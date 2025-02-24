Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Europe and the US must negotiate with Russia together

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe and the USA against Russia, as Russia's strategic target is not only Ukraine, but the European way of life and the security of the entire continent. He said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports a correspondent of UNN.

The war is going on against Ukraine, and therefore Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe. Russia's strategic target is precisely Europe, the European way of life, and therefore its security. But the fate of Europe cannot be determined without Europe. Ukraine, Europe, together with America, we must be at the negotiating table opposite Russia, so that the need for peace is not again spoken of by promises of normalization, reset or reconciliation. - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Recently, the top diplomats of the USA and Russia met in Saudi Arabia for negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded.

The EU's top diplomat stated that you can discuss "anything you want" with Putin, but "if it concerns Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this deal".