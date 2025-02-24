EU's top diplomat heads to the US for a meeting with the Secretary of State: what will they discuss

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 13180 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 36081 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 24474 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105011 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88907 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111181 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116443 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145635 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115071 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169251 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 22642 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 43996 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 70038 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102050 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 33388 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 35717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136669 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169237 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 12642 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131013 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132990 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161626 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141100 views
Actual
EU's top diplomat heads to the US for a meeting with the Secretary of State: what will they discuss

EU's top diplomat heads to the US for a meeting with the Secretary of State: what will they discuss

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21337 views

Kaja Kallas is traveling to the USA to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The purpose of the visit is to discuss important issues and maintain unity between European and American leaders.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, reported that on Tuesday, February 25, she is traveling to the United States to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, writes UNN.

I... am going to the United States tomorrow to meet with Marco Rubio and others there to discuss these issues, because it is extremely important. It is also important that we maintain unity and that all the points discussed are the same with the different European leaders who are meeting with the Americans

- said Kallas, responding to a question of who should be the person who will speak on behalf of Europe and how concerned she is about the political and cultural divide between Europe and the US, against the backdrop of shocking things from Trump, who calls Zelenskyy a "dictator" and so on.

"Of course, we cannot speak for President Trump. And these statements are quite interesting. I mean, "dictator" - at first, when I heard about this, I was sure that he was making a mistake and mixing up two people, because Putin did not have elections, or there were no elections in Russia for 25 years, Zelenskyy is an elected leader, elected in free and fair elections. And, of course, during the war you cannot hold elections. Many countries have provisions in their constitutions that you cannot hold elections. And why? Because in elections you always fight against each other, and not in a situation where you have an actual external enemy, on which you must focus your strength", added the head of EU diplomacy.

At the same time, against the backdrop of the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are traveling to the US for negotiations, Kallas pointed out that "it is good that we have as many interactions as possible with the new administration in the United States".

Commenting on the fact that since Trump was re-elected, Europeans have stated that they cannot be excluded from the negotiations on the war in Ukraine, but "this is exactly what happened, and it seems that Europeans do not know what to do with it", the head of EU diplomacy noted that "an agreement without this will not work". "So this is very clear. You can discuss anything you want with Putin. But if it concerns Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this agreement, and that is why we need to discuss everything that is there".

"We came very, very close to signing something": Trump's special representative on a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation23.02.25, 23:22 • 27006 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising