EU's top diplomat heads to the US for a meeting with the Secretary of State: what will they discuss

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, reported that on Tuesday, February 25, she is traveling to the United States to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, writes UNN.

I... am going to the United States tomorrow to meet with Marco Rubio and others there to discuss these issues, because it is extremely important. It is also important that we maintain unity and that all the points discussed are the same with the different European leaders who are meeting with the Americans - said Kallas, responding to a question of who should be the person who will speak on behalf of Europe and how concerned she is about the political and cultural divide between Europe and the US, against the backdrop of shocking things from Trump, who calls Zelenskyy a "dictator" and so on.

"Of course, we cannot speak for President Trump. And these statements are quite interesting. I mean, "dictator" - at first, when I heard about this, I was sure that he was making a mistake and mixing up two people, because Putin did not have elections, or there were no elections in Russia for 25 years, Zelenskyy is an elected leader, elected in free and fair elections. And, of course, during the war you cannot hold elections. Many countries have provisions in their constitutions that you cannot hold elections. And why? Because in elections you always fight against each other, and not in a situation where you have an actual external enemy, on which you must focus your strength", added the head of EU diplomacy.

At the same time, against the backdrop of the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are traveling to the US for negotiations, Kallas pointed out that "it is good that we have as many interactions as possible with the new administration in the United States".

Commenting on the fact that since Trump was re-elected, Europeans have stated that they cannot be excluded from the negotiations on the war in Ukraine, but "this is exactly what happened, and it seems that Europeans do not know what to do with it", the head of EU diplomacy noted that "an agreement without this will not work". "So this is very clear. You can discuss anything you want with Putin. But if it concerns Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this agreement, and that is why we need to discuss everything that is there".

