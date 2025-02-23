"We came very, very close to signing something": Trump's special representative on a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

The United States of America has come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Whitcomb, reports UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

It is noted that the diplomat did not specify the terms of the relevant agreement, while emphasizing that in any peace agreement, each side must make concessions - territorial or economic.

You will see concessions from both sides. And that's what the president does best. He unites people. He makes them understand that the path to peace is concessions and reaching consensus. And I think you will see a very successful result here - Witkoff said.

At the same time, according to him, if Russia attacked any of the US allies in NATO, Trump "would fulfill the United States' obligations under Article 5 to defend the allies".

"We have come very, very close to signing something. The Istanbul Protocol Agreement can serve as a guide for concluding a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia," the Trump special representative summarized.

Context

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that statements about the end of the war in Ukraine this week are unrealistic. He said this during the "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum.

