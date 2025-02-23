ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

"We came very, very close to signing something": Trump's special representative on a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

"We came very, very close to signing something": Trump's special representative on a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26998 views

Trump's special representative Steve Vitkoff stated that a near-complete peace agreement has been reached between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. According to him, the Istanbul Protocol Agreement can serve as the basis for a peace settlement.

The United States of America has come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Whitcomb, reports UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

It is noted that the diplomat did not specify the terms of the relevant agreement, while emphasizing that in any peace agreement, each side must make concessions - territorial or economic.

You will see concessions from both sides. And that's what the president does best. He unites people. He makes them understand that the path to peace is concessions and reaching consensus. And I think you will see a very successful result here

- Witkoff said.

At the same time, according to him, if Russia attacked any of the US allies in NATO, Trump "would fulfill the United States' obligations under Article 5 to defend the allies".

"We have come very, very close to signing something. The Istanbul Protocol Agreement can serve as a guide for concluding a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia," the Trump special representative summarized.

Context

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that statements about the end of the war in Ukraine this week are unrealistic. He said this during the "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum.

Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump21.02.25, 18:53 • 32154 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising