Zelensky to visit Germany next week

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58210 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102932 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146055 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150459 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246675 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173311 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164716 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61012 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100161 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30572 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41108 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34077 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223809 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235978 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58223 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34077 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41108 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112155 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113103 views
Zelensky to visit Germany next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38164 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany on June 11 to address the German parliament and take part in a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine organized by the German Ministry of foreign affairs.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany on June 11. There he will address the German parliament. This is reported by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Tuesday Zelensky will arrive in Berlin, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech in the Bundestag (German parliament). To do this, people's deputies must meet for an extraordinary session.

According to FAZ, next week Germany will host a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, organized, among other things, by the Federal Ministry of foreign affairs. The president of Ukraine is expected to be present there.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

bundestagBundestag
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

