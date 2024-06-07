Zelensky to visit Germany next week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany on June 11. There he will address the German parliament. This is reported by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Tuesday Zelensky will arrive in Berlin, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech in the Bundestag (German parliament). To do this, people's deputies must meet for an extraordinary session.

According to FAZ, next week Germany will host a conference on the restoration of Ukraine, organized, among other things, by the Federal Ministry of foreign affairs. The president of Ukraine is expected to be present there.

Zelensky to meet with Biden in Normandy and at the G7 summit