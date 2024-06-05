Zelensky to meet with Biden in Normandy and at the G7 summit

Zelensky will meet with Biden in Normandy and at the G7 summit. This is reported by the Barron's Daily, reports UNN.

Details

According to information, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden in Normandy this week, as well as at the G7 meeting in Italy. These meetings are aimed at discussing Ukraine's struggle with the Russian Federation.

According to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden plans to discuss with Zelensky the state of affairs in Ukraine and the possibilities of supporting the country.

He (Joe Biden) will hold a meeting with him (Volodymyr Zelensky) to talk about the state of affairs in Ukraine and how we can continue and deepen our support for Ukraine Jake Sullivan said.

It is also known that Biden and Zelensky will meet at the G7 summit, where the issue of using frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine's military efforts will be one of the key topics.

