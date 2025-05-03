"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 10541 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 19040 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 21053 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 36857 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 57880 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 71959 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44407 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51491 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80244 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148063 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
40%
750 mm
Popular news

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 20684 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 53463 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 44065 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 15453 views

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

May 2, 03:23 PM • 9864 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 44080 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 53480 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 71959 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 63704 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 141972 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 5904 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 21053 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 15473 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 20699 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 22521 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is attacking residential buildings in Kharkiv while people are sleeping. He called on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

There were "no and could not have been" any military targets during the enemy attack on Kharkiv. This was written by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, Russia is hitting residential buildings "exactly when Ukrainians are at home, when they are putting their children to bed."

Only inhumans can give such orders and carry them out. As long as the world delays decisions, almost every night in Ukraine turns into a horror that takes lives.

- the head of state noted.

He once again emphasized the need for Ukraine's support from partners in countering the aggressor country.

"Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. We need strong and real decisions from our partners: the United States, Europe, all our partners who want peace. Only force and sanctions will force Russia to stop," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 46 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Fires were recorded in several districts of the city.

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard02.05.25, 23:03 • 1546 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$97,029.10
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,846.85