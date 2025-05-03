"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is attacking residential buildings in Kharkiv while people are sleeping. He called on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems and strengthen sanctions against Russia.
There were "no and could not have been" any military targets during the enemy attack on Kharkiv. This was written by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, Russia is hitting residential buildings "exactly when Ukrainians are at home, when they are putting their children to bed."
Only inhumans can give such orders and carry them out. As long as the world delays decisions, almost every night in Ukraine turns into a horror that takes lives.
He once again emphasized the need for Ukraine's support from partners in countering the aggressor country.
"Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. We need strong and real decisions from our partners: the United States, Europe, all our partners who want peace. Only force and sanctions will force Russia to stop," Zelenskyy summarized.
Recall
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 46 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Fires were recorded in several districts of the city.
