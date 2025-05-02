In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard
Kyiv • UNN
In the Beryslav district of Kherson region, a man died due to the detonation of a Russian drone with explosives. He tried to take it out of the yard, but the drone exploded in his hands.
A civilian was killed in the Beryslav district of Kherson region as a result of an explosion on an explosive object. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the tragedy occurred in a field near the village of Sablukivka.
A 47-year-old man was blown up by an explosive object. He suffered severe injuries and, unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital.
Later, he clarified that the tragedy in Sablukivka occurred due to the fall of a Russian drone with explosives in the yard of a private house: the owner tried to take it outside the yard, but it detonated in his hands.
We will remind
A few days ago, three men tried to disassemble the self-propelled gun for scrap metal near the village of Mala Komyshuvakha. During the sawing of the barrel, the projectile detonated, killing two men on the spot.
