Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

Kyiv

 • 358 views

In the Beryslav district of Kherson region, a man died due to the detonation of a Russian drone with explosives. He tried to take it out of the yard, but the drone exploded in his hands.

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

A civilian was killed in the Beryslav district of Kherson region as a result of an explosion on an explosive object. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the tragedy occurred in a field near the village of Sablukivka.

A 47-year-old man was blown up by an explosive object. He suffered severe injuries and, unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital.

- said Prokudin.

Later, he clarified that the tragedy in Sablukivka occurred due to the fall of a Russian drone with explosives in the yard of a private house: the owner tried to take it outside the yard, but it detonated in his hands.

We will remind

A few days ago, three men tried to disassemble the self-propelled gun for scrap metal near the village of Mala Komyshuvakha. During the sawing of the barrel, the projectile detonated, killing two men on the spot.

In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized24.04.25, 11:58 • 3302 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Kherson Oblast
