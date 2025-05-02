In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

A civilian was killed in the Beryslav district of Kherson region as a result of an explosion on an explosive object. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the tragedy occurred in a field near the village of Sablukivka.

A 47-year-old man was blown up by an explosive object. He suffered severe injuries and, unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital. - said Prokudin.

Later, he clarified that the tragedy in Sablukivka occurred due to the fall of a Russian drone with explosives in the yard of a private house: the owner tried to take it outside the yard, but it detonated in his hands.

We will remind

A few days ago, three men tried to disassemble the self-propelled gun for scrap metal near the village of Mala Komyshuvakha. During the sawing of the barrel, the projectile detonated, killing two men on the spot.

In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized