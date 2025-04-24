In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized

On Thursday, April 24, in the Kremenets district of the Ternopil region, a local resident detonated a grenade and ended up in the hospital with a shrapnel wound. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Ternopil region, reports UNN.

Details

The police found that a 28-year-old resident of one of the villages of the district detonated ammunition in a forest belt near his place of residence. According to the investigation, neighbors heard an explosion and then saw the injured man. The man's mother called an ambulance.

During the inspection of the suspect's house, law enforcement officers found a bracket from the grenade that exploded. Police officers are finding out where the man got the explosive device.

In this case, proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Car explosion in Kyiv: man threw a grenade from the window because of noise from neighbors