In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 5978 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61592 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103405 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131773 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77572 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125694 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52471 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41121 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131773 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81036 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125694 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93336 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108035 views
In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

A 28-year-old resident of the Kremenets district detonated a grenade in a forest belt near his house. The police found a bracket from the grenade and opened proceedings for illegal handling of weapons.

In the Ternopil region, a man detonated a grenade in a forest belt and was hospitalized

On Thursday, April 24, in the Kremenets district of the Ternopil region, a local resident detonated a grenade and ended up in the hospital with a shrapnel wound. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Ternopil region, reports UNN.

Details

The police found that a 28-year-old resident of one of the villages of the district detonated ammunition in a forest belt near his place of residence. According to the investigation, neighbors heard an explosion and then saw the injured man. The man's mother called an ambulance.

During the inspection of the suspect's house, law enforcement officers found a bracket from the grenade that exploded. Police officers are finding out where the man got the explosive device.

In this case, proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Car explosion in Kyiv: man threw a grenade from the window because of noise from neighbors23.04.25, 22:02 • 20560 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
