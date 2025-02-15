Zelensky on the negotiations: Ukraine's position is the main one

In peace talks, Ukraine's position should be at the forefront. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We are part of the European continent and we will be part of the EU, so for us, the voice of Europe should be heard at the same level. Yes, the US is the main strategic partner militarily, but you are also a very big partner, and they, the EU leader, have been very helpful. So we need any kind of diplomacy in the future anyway - Zelensky said.

The President noted that the future is not only a result, the future is a path, and we have to walk side by side with Europe on it.

"There is a war in Ukraine. That is why Ukraine should, I believe, have leadership in this matter, I think our position is the main one in this case," Zelensky said.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine do not involve European countries.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Allies are obliged to provide Ukraine with the best possible conditions for possible peace talks.