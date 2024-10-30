The president criticized the reaction of his partners to the soldiers from the DPRK: "it is not strong enough, so Putin is testing it"

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 21800 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 116656 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 174216 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109549 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345651 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174539 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145575 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196351 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125148 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108252 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 9328 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8868 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7562 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 8390 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 6370 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 396 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 21800 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88716 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 116656 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 174216 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22760 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25426 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39304 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47815 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136347 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The president criticized the reaction of his partners to the soldiers from the DPRK: "it is not strong enough, so Putin is testing it"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16262 views

The President confirmed the presence of 3,000 North Korean troops in Russia and the expectation of another 12,000. Zelenskyy emphasized the insufficient response of Western partners to this threat.

The president criticized the reaction of his partners to the soldiers from the DPRK: "it is not strong enough, so Putin is testing it"

The reaction of our partners is not strong enough to the transfer of troops from North Korea to the territory of Russia for the war against Ukraine. Therefore, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is testing this. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in  an interview with representatives of the leading media of the Nordic countries, UNN reports.

About North Korea. The information we have is a fact for us. We have a real problem. More than one country is acting against us. So North Korean soldiers are already on the territory of Russia, already preparing for battle. There are already 3,000 soldiers with officers and generals. We are not waiting, we understand that there will be additional thousands, they are on the way. We are receiving information from our intelligence that about 12 thousand are expected to arrive, and they will fight against us at the front

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky recalled that he had a conversation with the President of South Korea. Zelensky noted that the South Korean president also understands that North Korean soldiers are already in Russia.

Zelenskyy and South Korean President discuss involvement of DPRK military in war29.10.24, 11:26 • 15327 views

Is it dangerous? Yes, it is. I have had conversations with the prime ministers of the Nordic countries. I told them that I think the voice of the United States, the voice of NATO, the voice of Western partners, the voice of the Global South and China is not sounding as loud as it should be now regarding the presence of the North Korean contingent on the territory of Russia. I think this is very dangerous. It opens a new page in this war

- Zelensky said.

The President believes that this  will be just like at the very beginning of Russia's occupation of Crimea, when there was silence from the West.

No one wanted to react. I don't know why, but everyone was afraid of escalation. Putin is always testing, trying things out. How will it work? How will the West react? The same goes for the North Korean military. I have talked to many leaders, including NATO leaders. And I said that this is very dangerous. I think we need an effective response to this. So far we have heard some reaction, but it is not strong enough. That's why Putin is testing it. And that's why I don't know how many more soldiers from North Korea, or maybe from Iran, will come. There may be more

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

 The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that about 3000 North Korean troops were secretly deployed to the Kursk region of Russia, and were stationed in barracks about 50 km from the Ukrainian border.

US President Joe Biden saidthat North Korea's sending thousands of troops to Russia was a dangerous development amid Western fears that they would be used for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
NATO
North Korea
South Korea
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Brent
$69.72
Bitcoin
$82,906.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,117.99
Ethereum
$1,788.87