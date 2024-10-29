Zelenskyy and South Korean President discuss involvement of DPRK military in war
Kyiv • UNN
The Presidents of Ukraine and South Korea have a telephone conversation about the participation of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine. The two countries will exchange delegations and strengthen cooperation in response to the escalation.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the involvement of the DPRK military in Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a telephone conversation with South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol. According to Zelensky, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea will soon exchange delegations to develop a strategy of actions and countermeasures in response to the escalation, UNN reports.
We discussed the involvement of the North Korean military in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is only one conclusion: this war is internationalizing and going beyond the borders of two states
He provided the South Korean president with an update on the deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russian training grounds in close proximity to the combat zone and the expected increase in their number to about 12,000.
"We agreed to intensify the exchange of intelligence and expertise, intensify contacts at all levels, including the highest, to develop a strategy of action and a list of countermeasures in response to the escalation, as well as to engage joint partners in cooperation. In the framework of this agreement, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea will soon exchange delegations to coordinate actions," the President said.
Zelenskyy also invited South Korea to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on bilateral security agreements in support of Ukraine.
Addendum
South Korean President Yun Seok-yol said on Monday that a South Korean delegation will visit Ukraine this week to share information about North Korean troops being sent to Russia and discuss cooperation measures.
According to estimates by the US Department of Defense, 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia to train and conduct combat operations against Ukraine in the "next few weeks." This number of soldiers from the DPRK is much higher than previously estimated and raises fears that the war in Ukraine could expand as a result of Pyongyang's military intervention