Zelensky on Fico: He refused to help Ukraine and made a losing bet on Moscow

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39939 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144796 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125904 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133614 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133212 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110376 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163003 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104413 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90979 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128922 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127583 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88941 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100574 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169626 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190797 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180054 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127583 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128922 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134073 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151298 views
Zelensky on Fico: He refused to help Ukraine and made a losing bet on Moscow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46103 views

Ukraine's President criticized Slovakia's Prime Minister for refusing Ukrainian gas transit assistance. Zelenskyy calls Fico's bet on cooperation with Russia a losing proposition from the start.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has rejected Ukraine's offer of assistance in adapting to the suspension of gas transit from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. The head of state called Fico's  mistake that he made a losing bet on  endless shadowy schemes of cooperation with Russia. Zelensky wrote about this in X, UNN reports.

It is good that Slovak Prime Minister Fico has returned from his vacation in a luxury hotel in Vietnam and is now in Bratislava. It must be difficult for him personally - instead of showing off, he is now trying to correct his own mistakes. It was an obvious mistake for Fico to hope that his shady schemes with Moscow would exist indefinitely

- the President wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine offered its assistance to the people of Slovakia for the period of adaptation to the absence of gas transit from Russia, but "Fico arrogantly refused." As the President pointed out, many in Europe warned the Slovak prime minister that he could not just do nothing and wait.

Fico is going to Brussels: “I will sabotage the ungrateful Zelensky”09.01.25, 04:55 • 110835 views

"Now he is trying to shift the blame from himself to someone else with PR, lies and loud accusations. But the problem is that he bet on Moscow, not on his country, not on a united Europe and not on common sense. It was a losing bet from the very beginning," the President said.

He hopes that further diversification of energy supplies to Europe, cooperation with the European Commission, and the implementation of President Trump's policy to increase the supply of American gas to the continent will help overcome the problems caused by "the short-sightedness of some European figures.

Slovak MPs travel to Moscow for gas talks. The plane's route had to be changed due to a ban on flying over Poland12.01.25, 18:37 • 31047 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
vietnamVietnam
european-commissionEuropean Commission
bratislavaBratislava
donald-trumpDonald Trump
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising