Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has rejected Ukraine's offer of assistance in adapting to the suspension of gas transit from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. The head of state called Fico's mistake that he made a losing bet on endless shadowy schemes of cooperation with Russia. Zelensky wrote about this in X, UNN reports.

It is good that Slovak Prime Minister Fico has returned from his vacation in a luxury hotel in Vietnam and is now in Bratislava. It must be difficult for him personally - instead of showing off, he is now trying to correct his own mistakes. It was an obvious mistake for Fico to hope that his shady schemes with Moscow would exist indefinitely - the President wrote.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine offered its assistance to the people of Slovakia for the period of adaptation to the absence of gas transit from Russia, but "Fico arrogantly refused." As the President pointed out, many in Europe warned the Slovak prime minister that he could not just do nothing and wait.

"Now he is trying to shift the blame from himself to someone else with PR, lies and loud accusations. But the problem is that he bet on Moscow, not on his country, not on a united Europe and not on common sense. It was a losing bet from the very beginning," the President said.

He hopes that further diversification of energy supplies to Europe, cooperation with the European Commission, and the implementation of President Trump's policy to increase the supply of American gas to the continent will help overcome the problems caused by "the short-sightedness of some European figures.

