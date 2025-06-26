Four MHP projects are winners of the All-Ukrainian Ukrainian CX Excellence Customer Experience Award

Four projects of MHP company won awards at the prestigious Ukrainian CX Excellence award, which annually recognizes the most successful solutions in the field of customer experience in Ukraine. This year, the winners were selected from more than 60 cases from 30 leading companies in the country from various industries, reports UNN.

The MHP Food Art Summit project became the winner in the "Best CX Case in B2B" nomination. This nomination recognizes the most effective initiatives in the field of customer experience for business clients — where companies do not just sell a product or service, but create real value and long-term relationships.

Food Art Summit is a project that changed the format of cooperation between MHP as a food producer and retail partners. It is an embodiment of the philosophy of customer business development (CBD), which stipulates that MHP focuses not on transactional relationships, but on long-term strategic partnership with common goals in its work with partners.

"The business indicators and the victory of the Food Art Summit are the result of three years of work by a large cross-functional team. All this time, we were in constant dialogue with our partners, transformed approaches and formed new standards. All for the sake of developing a strategic partnership. I am grateful to everyone in the MHP team: we are not called many happy people for nothing — it is about people who develop, create innovations and work in partnership. And special thanks to the expert jury, which saw and recognized this transformation. For us, this award is confirmation that we are moving in the right direction", — said Oksana Bornak, Head of Trade Marketing and Category Development Department.

The second place as the most effective initiative in the field of customer experience for business clients was received by another project of the company - MHP Food Service. This is corporate catering, vending and culinary solutions for catering and delivery services. For businesses that want to take care of employees and organize food delivery to remote regions or offices without a dining room, the service helps to provide a suitable format: from refrigerators with self-service checkout or delivery of portioned packaged products to the organization of a buffet line. Volumes allow providing quality food for teams of several thousand — up to 60,000 packaged portions per month.

Third place in the category "Best CX Case in B2B" was won by the MHP project HoReCa Masters — a platform for restaurateurs, chefs and HoReCa experts. It unites the community through professional events, a telegram channel and the HoReCa Voice podcast, helping businesses grow, implement effective solutions and build a long-term strategy. Through HoReCa Masters, the company supports dozens of partner businesses — helping them scale, transform their business model, earn more and make a significant contribution to the Ukrainian economy.

The Ukrainian CX Excellence award also recognized the MHP project, which works for consumers. The second place in the nomination "Best CX Case for Loyalty Program Implementation" was won by "ЇMO!". This is a loyalty program for networks that MHP develops together with franchise partners - almost 1300 stores and establishments throughout Ukraine, including "Meat Markets" and Döner Markets. As of now, almost 2 million active customers are already using "ЇMO!".

Reference:

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies, a producer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve the lives of consumers. It develops more than 15 food brands, including "Nasha Ryaba", "Apetitna", "Legko!", "Bashchinsky", Skott Smeat, RyabChick and others. Together with partners, the company has opened 1,300 outlets of various types throughout Ukraine. This is a network of "Mʼyasomarket" stores, delicious safe fast food establishments Döner Market, "Їzha Svizha", "Nasha Ryaba" stores.