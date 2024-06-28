Zelensky: No one expects any alternative to Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no one expects an alternative to the Ramstein format amid proposals in NATO for a new instrument to support Ukraine. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar, UNN reports.

Details

As for an alternative to Ramstein: no one expects any alternative. It will be an additional tool. That is, Ramstein will work, and this is important for us, because it includes more than 50 countries, and not only NATO countries. We cannot find an alternative to such a broad representation. The tool that NATO countries and the Secretary General are proposing today - and we talked about this with him - I think it's too early to talk about it. But I think it is an additional powerful tool. The mechanism is very important to ensure that the money allocated by certain countries to support Ukraine's defense capability reaches Ukraine. We'll see what the result will be, but I think it's important - Zelensky said.

Recall

At the July summit in Washington, D.C., NATO will announce a new military assistance mission to Ukraine, which will include the creation of a headquarters to coordinate military assistance in Germany.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO is currently working on a NATO mission for Ukraineto provide long-term military support and bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.