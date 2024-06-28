Zelensky: No one expects any alternative to Ramstein

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 82284 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 91298 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110465 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184204 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229126 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140922 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181414 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149449 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197804 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 82321 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 76782 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 91335 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 91023 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110502 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1286 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10213 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16142 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37213 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelensky: No one expects any alternative to Ramstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72257 views

Zelenskyy said that no one expects an alternative to the Ramstein format for supporting Ukraine. And the new instrument proposed by NATO will be an additional powerful mechanism to ensure the flow of military aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky: No one expects any alternative to Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no one expects an alternative to the Ramstein format amid proposals in NATO for a new instrument to support Ukraine. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar, UNN reports.

Details

As for an alternative to Ramstein: no one expects any alternative. It will be an additional tool. That is, Ramstein will work, and this is important for us, because it includes more than 50 countries, and not only NATO countries. We cannot find an alternative to such a broad representation. The tool that NATO countries and the Secretary General are proposing today - and we talked about this with him - I think it's too early to talk about it. But I think it is an additional powerful tool. The mechanism is very important to ensure that the money allocated by certain countries to support Ukraine's defense capability reaches Ukraine. We'll see what the result will be, but I think it's important

- Zelensky said.

Recall

At the July summit in Washington, D.C., NATO will announce a new military assistance mission to Ukraine, which will include the creation of a headquarters to coordinate military assistance in Germany.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO is currently working on a NATO mission for Ukraineto provide long-term military support and bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Slovenia
Jens Stoltenberg
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31