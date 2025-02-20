Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy: press conference canceled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, writes UNN.

The details of the meeting are not yet known. However, the press conference that was supposed to take place after the negotiations was canceled.

"After the meeting, a press conference was supposed to take place, but at the request of the American side, it was canceled", - informed the Office of the President.

Earlier, Kellogg met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the heads of intelligence and special services.

On February 19, he also held talks with the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, where they discussed the situation at the front and the role of U.S. support.

Kellogg listened to briefings from the military command to assess the situation on the battlefield.

Yermak then stressed that Ukraine is counting on further support from the United States.

Earlier, the head of the White House, Donald Trump, called the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a "dictator without elections". According to him, the current rating of the current head of state has collapsed to 4%. In turn, Zelenskyy himself stated that this is Russian disinformation, and, unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space.

Trump's statement was sharply criticized, in particular, by the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom.

U.S. President's Special Representative to Ukraine Keith Kellogg insisted that no one will impose a peace agreement on Zelenskyy.