Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy: press conference canceled

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43108 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100872 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113019 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116691 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152700 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109481 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83223 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49859 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77265 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152700 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143407 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175785 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134033 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135929 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164215 views
Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy: press conference canceled

Zelenskyy met with Trump's special envoy: press conference canceled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56662 views

The President of Ukraine met with Keith Kellogg, but the details of the negotiations are not disclosed. Earlier, the US special envoy held meetings with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Office of the President.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, writes UNN.

The details of the meeting are not yet known. However, the press conference that was supposed to take place after the negotiations was canceled.

"After the meeting, a press conference was supposed to take place, but at the request of the American side, it was canceled", - informed the Office of the President.

Earlier, Kellogg met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the heads of intelligence and special services.

On February 19, he also held talks with the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, where they discussed the situation at the front and the role of U.S. support.

Kellogg listened to briefings from the military command to assess the situation on the battlefield.

Yermak then stressed that Ukraine is counting on further support from the United States.

Earlier, the head of the White House, Donald Trump, called the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a "dictator without elections". According to him, the current rating of the current head of state has collapsed to 4%. In turn, Zelenskyy himself stated that this is Russian disinformation, and, unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space.

 Trump's statement was sharply criticized, in particular, by the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom. 

U.S. President's Special Representative to Ukraine Keith Kellogg insisted that no one will impose a peace agreement on Zelenskyy. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

