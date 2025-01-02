Zelensky listens to Syrsky on the situation at the front: what is happening in 4 areas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy reported to him on the situation in Donetsk, Kursk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, there was also a report by Chief Commander Syrsky on the situation at the front in the areas of the Kursk operation, and every day, both on December 31 and January 1, there were constant Russian assaults in Donetsk region. Most of the attacks per day were in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. The situation is tough in the Lyman and Vremiyivka directions," Zelensky said.

As the President noted, "we discussed the defense of Kherson region separately.

"In the Kursk region, our units continue to defend their positions, more than 30 Russian attacks are being launched every day," Zelensky said.

The President expressed gratitude to "all our units that strike at the Russian army and destroy the occupier." "For the results in the battles these days, I want to mention the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades, which repelled one of the most brutal Russian assaults on New Year's Eve, as well as the 59th separate motorized infantry and 68th separate hunting brigades defending Pokrovsk, the 79th airborne brigade, which is extremely active," Zelensky said.

Recall

In Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, there are no city battles, the occupiers have not reached the city limits, but are trying to "cover" it through neighboring settlements, penetrate in groups, and accumulate to bypass the city.