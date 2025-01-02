ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Zelensky listens to Syrsky on the situation at the front: what is happening in 4 areas

Zelensky listens to Syrsky on the situation at the front: what is happening in 4 areas

Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Syrskyi reported to the President on the situation in Donetsk, Kursk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks are on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully repelling the enemy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy reported to him on the situation in Donetsk, Kursk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, there was also a report by Chief Commander Syrsky on the situation at the front in the areas of the Kursk operation, and every day, both on December 31 and January 1, there were constant Russian assaults in Donetsk region. Most of the attacks per day were in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. The situation is tough in the Lyman and Vremiyivka directions," Zelensky said.

As the President noted, "we discussed the defense of Kherson region separately.

"In the Kursk region, our units continue to defend their positions, more than 30 Russian attacks are being launched every day," Zelensky said.

The President expressed gratitude to "all our units that strike at the Russian army and destroy the occupier." "For the results in the battles these days, I want to mention the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades, which repelled one of the most brutal Russian assaults on New Year's Eve, as well as the 59th separate motorized infantry and 68th separate hunting brigades defending Pokrovsk, the 79th airborne brigade, which is extremely active," Zelensky said.

In Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, there are no city battles, the occupiers have not reached the city limits, but are trying to "cover" it through neighboring settlements, penetrate in groups, and accumulate to bypass the city.

