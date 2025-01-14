Zelensky intervened in the situation with the transfer of Air Force specialists: what order did he give

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed not to reduce the number of specialists required by the Air Force to perform combat missions - aviation, air defense and mobile fire groups. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Morning - military. A report on the frontline, our needs for weapons and supplies. A separate conversation with the commander of the Air Force. Today there was a lot of different information, outrage and discussions about transfers. I have instructed to clarify everything to the public and not to reduce the number of specialists needed by the Air Force to perform combat missions - our aviation, air defense and mobile fire groups - Zelensky said.

Recall

According to the MPs, technicians and mechanics are being transferred from air units en masse, which may affect the combat capability of the aviation. Today, the parliament failed to summon the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces to explain the transfer of air force specialists to the infantry.

The General Staff assuredthat there are no plans to transfer the severely shortage of Air Force specialists to infantry units. However, due to the difficult situation at the front, certain categories of Air Force personnel are being reinforced by the ground and air assault troops.