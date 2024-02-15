Zelensky comments on the incident with spilled Ukrainian grain on the border with Poland

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 22687 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104995 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133214 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132900 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170608 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278738 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178098 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167074 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 40767 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100639 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100210 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102133 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 56434 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 22687 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278738 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257516 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 21657 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133214 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104992 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105057 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121276 views
Actual
Zelensky comments on the incident with spilled Ukrainian grain on the border with Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108236 views

President Zelenskyy instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to meet urgently with his Polish counterpart to discuss the incident when Ukrainian grain spilled on the border and how to prevent future dangerous conflicts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to urgently talk to his Polish counterpart and hold a meeting on the scattered Ukrainian grain in the border area with Poland. The President explained why such incidents are dangerous and how to respond to them in his evening video address to Ukrainians, UNN reports.

In Ukraine, we perceive what has happened and is happening to our citizens and Ukrainian cargo as a clear violation of the principles of solidarity . Ukrainian grain on the asphalt is not just a few dramatic shots. This is evidence of how emotions can become dangerous. We have to defend the good neighborliness and solidarity that are changing the history of the whole of Europe for the better.

- the Ukrainian President noted.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainians and Poles should "define a common attitude, in particular, to the import of Russian grain and other imports from Russia to the territory of European countries in order to protect our societies and, in particular, farmers - both Ukrainian and Polish."

The Ukrainian head of state also added: "And we must always agree with each other - Ukrainians and Poles - so that our common enemy in Moscow cannot turn conflicts in our borderland against the economy, borders, and sovereignty of each of us.

Poland says negotiations with Ukraine on restrictions on imports of agricultural products are in the final stages15.02.24, 21:27 • 31060 views

Optional

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat he has left for the Munich Security Conference, where he will meet with partners and sign new agreements to strengthen Ukraine's security architecture.

Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Poland discuss the situation on the border. Shmyhal suggested that Tusk find a solution15.02.24, 15:53 • 27526 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsAgronomy news
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

