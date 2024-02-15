Zelensky comments on the incident with spilled Ukrainian grain on the border with Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to urgently talk to his Polish counterpart and hold a meeting on the scattered Ukrainian grain in the border area with Poland. The President explained why such incidents are dangerous and how to respond to them in his evening video address to Ukrainians, UNN reports.

In Ukraine, we perceive what has happened and is happening to our citizens and Ukrainian cargo as a clear violation of the principles of solidarity . Ukrainian grain on the asphalt is not just a few dramatic shots. This is evidence of how emotions can become dangerous. We have to defend the good neighborliness and solidarity that are changing the history of the whole of Europe for the better. - the Ukrainian President noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainians and Poles should "define a common attitude, in particular, to the import of Russian grain and other imports from Russia to the territory of European countries in order to protect our societies and, in particular, farmers - both Ukrainian and Polish."

The Ukrainian head of state also added: "And we must always agree with each other - Ukrainians and Poles - so that our common enemy in Moscow cannot turn conflicts in our borderland against the economy, borders, and sovereignty of each of us.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat he has left for the Munich Security Conference, where he will meet with partners and sign new agreements to strengthen Ukraine's security architecture.

