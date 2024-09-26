Zelensky arrives at the White House to meet with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden, reports UNN with reference to AWPS NEWS.

Previously

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the US Capitol to meet with congressmen. The visit is aimed at conveying Ukraine's victory plan to the US President, presidential candidates and Congress.

