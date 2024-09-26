Zelenskyy discusses Victory Plan with bipartisan US Senate delegation

On Thursday, September 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Washington with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate to discuss key points of the Victory Plan. The head of state said this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate to discuss key points of the Victory Plan. This should be our common achievement - victory for freedom, without any compromises at the cost of freedom - Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine has many friends in the U.S. capital who have been standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians in the fight for freedom and independence since the first days of the full-scale invasion

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the US Capitolto meet with congressmen. The visit aims to convey Ukraine's victory plan to the US president, presidential candidates and Congress.