Zelensky and Trump meet in New York
Kyiv • UNN
A meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump has begun in New York.
A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US presidential candidate Donald Trump has begun in New York, UNN reports citing Voice of America.
As UNN reported , Zelensky's visit was extended by one day.
Subsequently, Donald Trump informedthat he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at 9:45 a.m. in Trump Tower. According to Trump, Zelenskyy personally asked him for this meeting.