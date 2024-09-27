Zelensky and Trump meet in New York

A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US presidential candidate Donald Trump has begun in New York, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

As UNN reported , Zelensky's visit was extended by one day.

Subsequently, Donald Trump informedthat he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at 9:45 a.m. in Trump Tower. According to Trump, Zelenskyy personally asked him for this meeting.