Zelensky: Agreement on ending the war is still a long way off - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that an agreement to end the war is still a long way off, and concrete steps have not yet been taken. Zelensky emphasized the need for honest security guarantees and categorically rejected territorial concessions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine is still a long way off. According to him, no one has started such steps yet. This is reported by Sky News with reference to an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
It is noted that during a conversation with British journalists at Stansted Airport, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the agreement to end the war should be "honest," "fair" and "stable."
Today we are talking about the first steps, and so until they are on paper, I would not like to talk about them in great detail. The agreement on the end of the war is still very, very far away. No one has started all these steps
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, peace should be very specific, with very specific security guarantees, and with very specific carriers of these security guarantees, with specific responsibility for the amount of this assistance.
In what sense will they be, if we are talking about this or that kind of assistance at sea, on land and in the sky. I am not talking about assistance, but presence. This is part of the security guarantees
Zelensky categorically denied the possibility of any territorial concessions and emphasized that Ukraine would never recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia.
Ukraine will never recognize the territories occupied by Russia. For us, it will be a temporary occupation. Our territories and our values are not for sale. Our freedoms are not for sale
The President of Ukraine added that security guarantees should provide for a strong response from Ukraine and its partners in the event of new Russian aggression.
"I don't want to talk about the details until we have the signatures... there are too many things to think about," he said.
At the same time, the head of state said that Ukraine's international partners had agreed to continue putting pressure on Russia.
