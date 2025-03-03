Zelensky: Agreement on ending the war is still a long way off - Zelensky

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19443 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 112171 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171927 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108191 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 344490 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174110 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145285 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196229 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124979 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108195 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 11273 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10548 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11457 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11735 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10431 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19443 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87810 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 112171 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171927 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160959 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22403 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25088 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38995 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47566 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136107 views
Zelensky: Agreement on ending the war is still a long way off - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32013 views

The President of Ukraine said that an agreement to end the war is still a long way off, and concrete steps have not yet been taken. Zelensky emphasized the need for honest security guarantees and categorically rejected territorial concessions.

Zelensky: Agreement on ending the war is still a long way off - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine is still a long way off. According to him, no one has started such steps yet. This is reported by Sky News with reference to an interview with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during a conversation with British journalists at Stansted Airport, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the agreement to end the war should be "honest," "fair" and "stable." 

Today we are talking about the first steps, and so until they are on paper, I would not like to talk about them in great detail. The agreement on the end of the war is still very, very far away. No one has started all these steps

- noted the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, peace should be very specific, with very specific security guarantees, and with very specific carriers of these security guarantees, with specific responsibility for the amount of this assistance.

In what sense will they be, if we are talking about this or that kind of assistance at sea, on land and in the sky. I am not talking about assistance, but presence. This is part of the security guarantees

- the Head of State explained.

Zelensky categorically denied the possibility of any territorial concessions and emphasized that Ukraine would never recognize the occupied territories as part of Russia.

Ukraine will never recognize the territories occupied by Russia. For us, it will be a temporary occupation. Our territories and our values are not for sale. Our freedoms are not for sale

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The President of Ukraine added that security guarantees should provide for a strong response from Ukraine and its partners in the event of new Russian aggression.

"I don't want to talk about the details until we have the signatures... there are too many things to think about," he said.

At the same time, the head of state said that Ukraine's international partners had agreed to continue putting pressure on Russia.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an upcoming meeting with the US President to develop a joint plan. This comes against the backdrop of US statements about the need for a peace proposal from Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister called the President of Ukraine a "pure Nazi" and a "traitor to the Jewish people." Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called for condemnation of Lavrov's anti-Semitic statements and his endorsement of Trump's policies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a stronger defense and "preparing for the worst." 

“Strong security guarantees for Kyiv": Zelenskyy summarizes the summit in London02.03.25, 21:37 • 31264 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
