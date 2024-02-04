ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Zaporizhzhia region: occupants attacked 22 settlements, there are destructions

Zaporizhzhia region: occupants attacked 22 settlements, there are destructions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia-backed militants shelled 22 settlements in Pologivskyi and Vasylivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, damaging residential buildings.

Rashists fired artillery and attacked 22 settlements with drones in Pologivskyi and Vasylivskyi districts in Zaporizhzhia region. Residential buildings were destroyed. This was reported by the secretary of Zaporizhzhya City Council Anatoliy Kurtev, UNN reports.

Rashists fired artillery and attacked 22 settlements in the Polohiv and Vasyliv districts with drones. The village of Novodarivka was hit by an air strike. Law enforcers documented 6 new reports of destruction of residential buildings and other civilian objects in our region.

 , the statement said.

Addendum

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Yesterday we repelled an enemy attack near the village of Robotyno.

Recall

At night, the occupants fired mortars at Seredina-Budska community. 4 explosions were recorded, no casualties or damage were reported. 

