Zaporizhzhia region: occupants attacked 22 settlements, there are destructions

Rashists fired artillery and attacked 22 settlements in the Polohiv and Vasyliv districts with drones. The village of Novodarivka was hit by an air strike. Law enforcers documented 6 new reports of destruction of residential buildings and other civilian objects in our region. , the statement said.

Addendum

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Yesterday we repelled an enemy attack near the village of Robotyno.

Recall

At night, the occupants fired mortars at Seredina-Budska community. 4 explosions were recorded, no casualties or damage were reported.