Yun Seok-yeol confirms South Korea's participation in the Peace Summit to Zelensky

South Korean leader Yun Seok-yol confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Republic of Korea will participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.

I had a conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Yun Seok-young about the Global Peace Summit and the importance of encouraging as many countries as possible, in particular from the Asia-Pacific region and Africa, to participate in it. I am grateful to President Yun Seok-young for confirming the participation of the Republic of Korea in the Summit wrote Zelensky in Х.

According to him, the first Peace Summit should lay the foundation for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

I am grateful to the Republic of Korea and its people for their principled and long-term support of Ukraine and Ukrainians - Zelensky added.

Zelenskyy reportedthat he had discussed with South Korean President Yun Seok-young the prospects of concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees,

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to seek ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

