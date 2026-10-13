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YouTube has restricted access to 39 more channels that were spreading Russian propaganda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

YouTube has restricted or removed 39 channels belonging to Russian artists and propagandists who support the war and Putin’s regime. Among them is the “Masha and the Bear” channel.

YouTube has restricted access to 39 more channels that were spreading Russian propaganda

The YouTube video-hosting platform continues to restrict the spread of Russian propaganda in Ukraine. This time, another 39 channels were blocked. The Centre for Countering Disinformation reports this, UNN writes.

These are playlists by Russian artists who support the war against Ukraine and the Putin regime, as well as channels featuring the propaganda animated series "Masha and the Bear" in various languages

- the statement says.

In particular, access has been restricted or the channels of Russian artists and propagandists have been completely deleted, including Oleg Gazmanov, Nikolai Baskov, Lolita, Dima Bilan, Basta, Mikhail Boyarsky, Shaman, Denis Maidanov and others.

We remind you

Russia is spreading AI-generated videos in which the characters from "Masha and the Bear" and "Fixiki" kill caricatured Ukrainians. The CCD called for Russian content to be blocked.

Also, in September, Ukraine blocked 31 YouTube channels belonging to Russian artists, propagandists and sanctioned companies. The decision concerns Filipp Kirkorov, Grigory Leps, Sergey Lazarev, Valeriya, Larisa Dolina, Irina Allegrova and the band "Pelageya," Denis Maidanov, Yulia Chicherina, Anna Netrebko and Vasily Gerello.

In Moldova, concerts of a number of Russian artists are not recommended due to national security risks - CPD26.06.26, 18:36 • 12488 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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