Yermak's office stated that Russia's night attack is Putin's response to international peace efforts

Today's enemy attack on Ukraine is the response of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to all international efforts, including those of Donald Trump, to achieve peace.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva during his speech at the IV International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform, as reported by UNN.

What happened tonight is the response of the leader of the aggressor country to all international efforts that have recently been made by the President of Ukraine, the President of the USA, the President of France, and other European leaders to bring true lasting peace to Ukraine. Today, we actually received a response that is not unexpected, but no less cynical. This means that we must hear a clear reaction from the world. - said Zhovkva.

He emphasized that Ukraine wants the world not to remain silent. In addition, Russia launched 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal", were shot down or suppressed.

Recently, the special envoy of the President of the United States of America, Steve Witkoff, stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly expressed a desire to end the war against Ukraine.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umierov will speak with US President Donald Trump's team on Friday, August 29, about security guarantees for Ukraine.