Yermak thanked Melania Trump for her leadership in saving deported Ukrainian children

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
08:59 AM • 4046 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 16551 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 128017 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 140836 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 100017 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 93480 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 80663 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 123891 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 228429 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 87999 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.3m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 30020 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 37661 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"August 16, 01:33 AM • 78185 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 24931 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 24888 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 228429 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 198577 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 205063 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 218615 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 301711 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 8546 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 15381 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 60770 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 132043 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 211987 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Economist
Oil
Diia (service)

Yermak thanked Melania Trump for her leadership in saving deported Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak thanked Melania Trump for her role in saving deported Ukrainian children. She raised the issue of child abduction in a letter to Putin, which Donald Trump handed over in Alaska.

Yermak thanked Melania Trump for her leadership in saving deported Ukrainian children

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, thanked the wife of President Donald Trump for her leadership in saving Ukrainian children who are in the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine or have been taken to the aggressor state, UNN writes with reference to the post of the head of the OP on Telegram.

Details

Thank you for your leadership

- Yermak wrote.

We remind you that Andriy Yermak oversees President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative to return home all Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia.

Context

Reuters reports that US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, raised the plight of children in Ukraine and Russia in a personal letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, two White House officials said Friday.

President Trump personally handed the letter to Putin during their summit talks in Alaska. Melania Trump herself was not on the trip to Alaska.

Officials did not disclose the contents of the letter, except that it mentioned the abduction of children as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. The existence of the letter had not been previously reported.

The publication writes that Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children has become extremely sensitive for Ukraine. Ukraine has called the abduction of tens of thousands of its children, who were taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of their family or guardians, a war crime that meets the definition of genocide in the UN treaty.

Earlier, Moscow stated that it was protecting vulnerable children from the combat zone. The UN Human Rights Office stated that Russia has caused suffering to millions of Ukrainian children and violated their rights since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Addition

The presidents of the US and Russia did not reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine after almost three hours of talks in Alaska. Donald Trump announced "great progress" but without specific details, and Vladimir Putin joked about the next meeting in Moscow.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Telegram
Alaska
Office of the President of Ukraine
White House
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine