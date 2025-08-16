Yermak thanked Melania Trump for her leadership in saving deported Ukrainian children

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, thanked the wife of President Donald Trump for her leadership in saving Ukrainian children who are in the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine or have been taken to the aggressor state, UNN writes with reference to the post of the head of the OP on Telegram.

Details

Thank you for your leadership - Yermak wrote.

We remind you that Andriy Yermak oversees President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative to return home all Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia.

Context

Reuters reports that US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, raised the plight of children in Ukraine and Russia in a personal letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, two White House officials said Friday.

President Trump personally handed the letter to Putin during their summit talks in Alaska. Melania Trump herself was not on the trip to Alaska.

Officials did not disclose the contents of the letter, except that it mentioned the abduction of children as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. The existence of the letter had not been previously reported.

The publication writes that Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children has become extremely sensitive for Ukraine. Ukraine has called the abduction of tens of thousands of its children, who were taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of their family or guardians, a war crime that meets the definition of genocide in the UN treaty.

Earlier, Moscow stated that it was protecting vulnerable children from the combat zone. The UN Human Rights Office stated that Russia has caused suffering to millions of Ukrainian children and violated their rights since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Addition

The presidents of the US and Russia did not reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine after almost three hours of talks in Alaska. Donald Trump announced "great progress" but without specific details, and Vladimir Putin joked about the next meeting in Moscow.