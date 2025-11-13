Yermak met with the EU Ambassador to Ukraine: what was discussed

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to Yermak, during the meeting, they discussed events at the front, the protection and restoration of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, as well as the prospects of Ukraine receiving a "reparations loan" from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Of course, we also talked about the importance of fighting corruption and high-profile cases. The Ambassador noted the recent statements and steps taken by President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government. We discussed the importance of further progress on the path to the EU. In particular, the latest positive report of the European Commission on the progress of our country's European integration. - Yermak said.

He expressed "great gratitude to the European Union for supporting Ukraine on this path" and noted Ms. Mathernova's personal contribution.

Recently, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, at a briefing in Kyiv during the presentation of the European Commission's enlargement report, stated that Ukraine is demonstrating an example of how reforms can be implemented even during wartime.

