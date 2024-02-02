Yermak met with former US Secretary of State Pompeo: what they talked about

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, met in Kyiv with former US Secretary of State and former CIA chief Mike Pompeo. Yermak told how the meeting went in his latest telegram post, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Yermak thanked the U.S. President, both houses and parties of the U.S. Congress and the entire American society for their strong support of Ukraine.

He expressed hope for continued U.S. support, as it is based on shared democratic values and respect for international law, which the Ukrainian people defend.

The Head of the President's Office also once again emphasized the need to send a clear signal to Russia that its aggression cannot violate the sovereignty of independent states and determine the fate of other free nations.

The US imposes sanctions on a number of companies involved in the production of "shaheds"

Optional

Ukraine's Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the US Congress will approve additional funds for Ukraine and urged citizens not to listen to disappointment as allied support continues.