Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86267 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251267 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174373 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165600 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226404 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Yermak discusses Ukrainian formula for peace with Alexander Soros

Yermak discusses Ukrainian formula for peace with Alexander Soros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18912 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak met with American businessman Alexander Soros to discuss preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the Ukrainian formula for peace, security in the Black and Azov Seas, exports from Ukraine, nuclear safety, and the return of captured Ukrainian children.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with American businessman and chairman of the Open Society Foundation network, Alexander Soros. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of the President's Office informed Oleksandr Soros on active preparations to the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

He also spoke about the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, which our country seeks to submit to the leaders of states and international organizations.

It is about security in the Black and Azov Seas, ensuring exports from Ukraine, nuclear safety, and especially the return of captured and illegally deported Ukrainian children. The International Renaissance Foundation, which is part of the Open Society Foundation network, actively supports the implementation of the Bring Kids Back UA plan.

Yermak: Russian leadership has set a goal to disrupt the Peace Summit in Switzerland by any means necessary02.05.24, 21:34 • 20788 views

These issues are a priority not only for us, because we are talking about food and nuclear security, the return of citizens and children who will defend democratic values and build Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future

 ," the Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

Andriy Yermak and Alexander Soros also discussed Ukraine's priorities in international politics and the defense of democracy.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and NATO Secretary General (2009-2014) Anders Fogh Rasmussen discussed the draft report on Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance and preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
black-seaBlack Sea
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

