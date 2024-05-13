Yermak discusses Ukrainian formula for peace with Alexander Soros

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with American businessman and chairman of the Open Society Foundation network, Alexander Soros. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

The Head of the President's Office informed Oleksandr Soros on active preparations to the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

He also spoke about the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, which our country seeks to submit to the leaders of states and international organizations.

It is about security in the Black and Azov Seas, ensuring exports from Ukraine, nuclear safety, and especially the return of captured and illegally deported Ukrainian children. The International Renaissance Foundation, which is part of the Open Society Foundation network, actively supports the implementation of the Bring Kids Back UA plan.

These issues are a priority not only for us, because we are talking about food and nuclear security, the return of citizens and children who will defend democratic values and build Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future ," the Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

Andriy Yermak and Alexander Soros also discussed Ukraine's priorities in international politics and the defense of democracy.

