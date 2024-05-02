Yermak: Russian leadership has set a goal to disrupt the Peace Summit in Switzerland by any means necessary

Russia's leadership is working with countries, politicians, media, and dispersing fake narratives to disrupt the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland by any means necessary. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

As you understand, I can't tell you everything, but what I know, what I know from our intelligence, our diplomats, is that Russia, the Russian leadership, has set a goal to disrupt the summit by any means necessary. They are working with countries, they are working with politicians, they are working with their fake narratives, they are working with the media, and so, frankly, we understand that these 1.5 months will be difficult in this work - Yermak said.

Invitations to the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations.