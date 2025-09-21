$41.250.00
Exclusive
05:00 AM
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 18895 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 36669 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 36041 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 51852 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 66674 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 57376 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 53812 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 47311 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 59809 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
World Alzheimer's Day, Forest Workers' Day: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On September 21, the world celebrates World Gratitude Day, Mini Golf Day, as well as International Alzheimer's Awareness Day and European Cooperation Day. In Ukraine, Forest Workers' Day is celebrated on this day.

World Alzheimer's Day, Forest Workers' Day: what is celebrated in the world and Ukraine today

Today, September 21, the world celebrates World Gratitude Day, Mini-Golf Day, and in Ukraine, forestry, forest, and woodworking industry workers celebrate their professional holiday, writes UNN.

World Alzheimer's Day

On September 21, the world marks International Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Day. It is often associated only with the elderly and mistakenly perceived as ordinary confusion or forgetfulness. In reality, it does not choose age or the intensity of the damage. Unfortunately, there is no panacea for it, and this disease still remains a serious pathology.

The purpose of the mentioned event is to strengthen priorities and public awareness of dementia and associated problems; reduce the risk of developing dementia; disseminate information on the diagnosis, treatment, and care of such patients; and support relevant research and innovations.

As of today, no radical cure for this disease has been found. Currently, only methods are available that can partially correct the patient's condition, slow down the progression of dementia, and alleviate the symptoms of the disease.

British scientists are testing a revolutionary blood test for Alzheimer's disease10.09.25, 13:52 • 3248 views

World Gratitude Day

World Gratitude Day is celebrated annually on September 21. This holiday was first celebrated in 1965 in Hawaii, when it was decided at an international meeting to set aside one day a year for the official expression of gratitude and respect for the beautiful things that exist in the world. A year later, Thanksgiving Day was celebrated in those countries whose representatives gathered in Hawaii.

Mini-Golf Day

Today, Mini-Golf Day is celebrated worldwide. The history of this holiday dates back to the 19th century. Miniature golf was invented so that women could participate in this sport, because in Victorian Scotland it was considered indecent for women to raise a club above shoulder level. Because of this, women could not participate in playing on traditional greens.

The first version of a reduced golf course was created in 1867 in St. Andrews. For a long time, miniature golf was not a very well-known variety of the game, but by the end of the 19th century, this sport spread beyond Europe and began to be played all over the world. By the 1930s, mini-golf had become a real hit in the United States of America. In New York alone, there were more than 150 greens for this game.

Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club19.08.25, 08:54 • 151547 views

European Cooperation Day

European Cooperation Day, also known as EU Day, is celebrated annually on September 21.

Europe is a mixture of different cultures, languages, values, and economies. That is why the inhabitants of Europe need to learn to understand each other to realize their maximum potential. To this end, about 10 billion euros are allocated to regions within the framework of the cooperation program. This money is spent on joint work on adapting to climate change, social integration of migrants, and so on.

In practice, this happens through various projects involving different regions of Europe. When efforts are combined, many prospects open up. About 30 countries have already joined the celebration.

EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India19.09.25, 15:00 • 35964 views

Forestry Workers' Day

Since 1993, on the third Sunday of September, Ukraine celebrates the professional holiday of forestry, forest, and woodworking industry workers - Forest Worker's Day.

This day was first celebrated in 1966. Mass felling of trees for the construction of new buildings forced local authorities to introduce special conservation organizations. After all, the destruction of the forest could lead to global environmental problems.

Later, in 1977, "forest" legislation was adopted to develop mechanisms for forest restoration and economical use of wood. Professional forestry workers made their contribution to preserving nature. To honor their work, the holiday "Forest Worker's Day" was approved in 1980.

Special prosecutors exposed new schemes of timber embezzlement totaling UAH 32.8 million at the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine"15.09.25, 11:56 • 2066 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Scotland
Hawaii
New York City
Europe
United States
Ukraine