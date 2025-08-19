Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club

$41.260.08
48.310.13
ukenru
05:19 AM • 9076 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 28874 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 49464 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 34078 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 29142 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 36499 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 89308 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 50543 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85788 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48418 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 21743 views
And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - AxiosAugust 18, 09:50 PM • 12475 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial TimesAugust 18, 10:11 PM • 31776 views
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron02:36 AM • 7450 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideo02:57 AM • 12187 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 1718 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 4836 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 89302 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 85784 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 125732 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 6496 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 20482 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 80043 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 71253 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 103820 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander
BM-21 "Grad"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6510 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gifted Donald Trump a golf club from junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev. In response, Trump presented Zelenskyy with symbolic keys to the White House.

Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented American leader Donald Trump with a golf club, which he received from junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev. The US President presented Zelenskyy with symbolic keys to the White House. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

"The President of Ukraine presented the President of the United States with a golf club, which he received from junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev," the OP reports.

Zelenskyy said that the soldier lost a leg in the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion while saving his comrades.

"Golf became part of Kostiantyn Kartavtsev's rehabilitation and helped him regain balance – physical and emotional. The Head of State also showed a video in which Kostiantyn Kartavtsev appeals to the US President with a request to help Ukraine end the war with a just and lasting peace," the Office of the President said.

Trump accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian soldier for the club, and also presented the President of Ukraine with symbolic keys to the White House.

Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him19.08.25, 05:57 • 12231 view

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highly praised his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

As CNN writes, at the negotiating table in the Oval Office, in addition to the Ukrainian side, the US, and European representatives, Putin's voice was invisibly present. And although Trump chose an optimistic tone, his seemingly affirmative question "when" indicates whether the Kremlin is truly ready for negotiations on ending aggression in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the WorldUNN Lite
White House
Donald Trump
Maui
Brigitte Macron
Frank Bormann
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk
Valerii Zaluzhnyi