Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented American leader Donald Trump with a golf club, which he received from junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev. The US President presented Zelenskyy with symbolic keys to the White House. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

"The President of Ukraine presented the President of the United States with a golf club, which he received from junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kartavtsev," the OP reports.

Zelenskyy said that the soldier lost a leg in the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion while saving his comrades.

"Golf became part of Kostiantyn Kartavtsev's rehabilitation and helped him regain balance – physical and emotional. The Head of State also showed a video in which Kostiantyn Kartavtsev appeals to the US President with a request to help Ukraine end the war with a just and lasting peace," the Office of the President said.

Trump accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian soldier for the club, and also presented the President of Ukraine with symbolic keys to the White House.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highly praised his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

As CNN writes, at the negotiating table in the Oval Office, in addition to the Ukrainian side, the US, and European representatives, Putin's voice was invisibly present. And although Trump chose an optimistic tone, his seemingly affirmative question "when" indicates whether the Kremlin is truly ready for negotiations on ending aggression in Ukraine.