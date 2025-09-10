British scientists are testing a revolutionary blood test for Alzheimer's disease

A new blood test capable of detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease is being launched in the UK. The test is expected to significantly improve diagnostic accuracy and help patients receive treatment in the early stages of the disease. This is reported by BBC, transmitted by UNN.

Details

The blood test can detect biomarkers of artificial proteins that accumulate in the brains of patients with the disease, and will be used in addition to cognitive tests, which often misdiagnose the disease in its early stages.

Scientists leading the research at University College London believe that the blood test will improve diagnostic accuracy from 70% to over 90%.

More than 1,000 people across the UK with suspected dementia will undergo a blood test for Alzheimer's disease. Patients will be recruited at 20 clinics.

Alzheimer's disease - the most common form of dementia

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and is associated with the accumulation of two artificial proteins in the brain – amyloid and tau protein – which can accumulate up to 20 years before symptoms appear. The new blood test, which costs about £100, measures a biomarker called p-tau217, which reflects the presence of both proteins.

Previously, the only way to confirm Alzheimer's disease was a specialized PET scan of the brain and a lumbar puncture to obtain cerebrospinal fluid. However, these tests are not part of routine Alzheimer's diagnosis, and only 2% of patients receive them.

Professor Fiona Carragher, Associate Director of Research and Influencing at the Alzheimer's Society, said: "Our recent survey found that only a third of people with dementia felt their diagnostic experience was positive, while many reported being afraid to receive a diagnosis."

As a result, dementia is too often diagnosed late, limiting access to support, treatment and opportunities to plan ahead - she noted.

Recruitment of study participants

Recruitment of participants for the ADAPT study has begun at a memory clinic in Essex. Another 19 specialized NHS centers across the UK are planned to be involved. The study is being conducted by scientists from University College London with the support of Alzheimer's Research UK and funding from the People's Postcode Lottery.

Half of the participants will receive their blood test results within three months, the rest within 12 months. Researchers will examine how patients and doctors interpret and respond to the test results and how the test's impact on participants' quality of life will be assessed.

If successful, the blood test could become a standard tool for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease. Stephen Pidwill, 71, from North London, believes that an accurate rapid test combined with new treatments will be a "revolutionary step" for families facing the disease. His partner Rachel Hawley, with whom he has lived for over 50 years, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease almost ten years ago.

“It will change people’s perception of Alzheimer’s: it will start to be seen more as a disability than as a ‘curse that cannot be spoken of’,” she said.

Despite the diagnosis, I continue to live a happy life and feel very happy - he told the publication.

