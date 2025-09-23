Workload and low salaries: only 13% of teachers in Ukraine feel state support

Heavy workload, low salaries, and lack of adequate support are becoming serious problems for teachers in many countries. According to an international study, almost a third of educators experience emotional burnout, and in Ukraine, only a small portion of educators feel real help from the state. This was reported by educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to Leshchyk, heavy workload and recognition are among the main problems for teachers worldwide and in Ukraine, along with the issue of low salaries. This is evidenced by the results of the international study "Education as a tool for forming personal resilience, the country's social capital, and a culture of peace," which was presented during the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

The study involved respondents from 14 countries: Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Austria, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, UAE, USA, Japan, and Ukraine. In total, 2800 students (15-17 years old), 1400 teachers, and 1400 parents participated.

41% (of educators - ed.) reported facing heavy workload and recognition, and 29% noted emotional and psychological burnout. At the same time, only 24% of educators... stated a lack of state support, while 45% noted that their government truly supports the development and well-being of teachers. Opinions about government support for the well-being of educators were expressed by 53% of students and 53% of parents. Among Ukrainian respondents, unfortunately, only 13% indicated that the state truly supports teachers. - the ombudsman reported.

