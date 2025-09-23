State Final Attestation for 9th grades as a holistic system is not expected before 2029 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 12367 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 13031 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 18001 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 33702 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 37293 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 38708 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 57588 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 67446 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62509 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30216 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.8m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hitSeptember 22, 11:15 PM • 11668 views
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territoriesSeptember 22, 11:54 PM • 9150 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 10648 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 13127 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideo02:44 AM • 13452 views
Publications
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 2804 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 12366 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 53043 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 57587 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 67446 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
White House
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 53044 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 25882 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 41952 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 93222 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 115111 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

State Final Attestation for 9th grades as a holistic system is not expected before 2029 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

In Ukraine, a full-fledged State Final Attestation (SFA) for 9th grades in language-literature and mathematics fields may be launched in 2028. The implementation of SFA-9 as a holistic system is not expected before 2029, while SFA-4 may start in 2027.

State Final Attestation for 9th grades as a holistic system is not expected before 2029 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

In Ukraine, in 2028, it is possible to launch a full-fledged state final attestation for 9th grades in language and literature and mathematical educational fields, and the introduction of DPA-9 as a holistic system is possible no earlier than 2029. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, according to UNN.

Details

"In 2026, but in the autumn, they plan to test individual tools and procedures for DPA at the level of 9th grades in language and literature (state language) and mathematical educational fields. About 2000 10th-grade students who studied in schools where the educational and methodological support of NUS was piloted at the basic education level will be involved in the testing. For 2027, the continuation of DPA-9 piloting is planned," informs the UCEQA.

It is reported that the tools and procedures for assessing student achievements in language and literature and mathematical educational fields, including using SOP, will be tested after being refined based on the results of the 2026 testing. Primary testing of tools from other educational fields (civic and historical, natural science, informatics, foreign language) is also planned.

In 2028, the launch of a full-fledged DPA-9 in two fields - language and literature (state language) and mathematics - is potentially possible, as well as additional piloting of tools and procedures for other fields. Thus, the introduction of DPA-9 as a holistic system is possible no earlier than 2029.

- noted the UCEQA.

"If we talk about DPA-4, its mass implementation is possible as early as 2027, but the decision on this must be made after taking into account many factors, primarily the war," the UCEQA indicated.

Addition

In the spring of 2026, DPA will be piloted at the primary school level - for fourth-graders. It is planned to involve up to 10 thousand students in the piloting.

Deferred EIT: applicants from frontline regions may be allowed to enter universities without assessment19.09.25, 14:50 • 2330 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation
Ukraine