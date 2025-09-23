State Final Attestation for 9th grades as a holistic system is not expected before 2029 - Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment

In Ukraine, in 2028, it is possible to launch a full-fledged state final attestation for 9th grades in language and literature and mathematical educational fields, and the introduction of DPA-9 as a holistic system is possible no earlier than 2029. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, according to UNN.

"In 2026, but in the autumn, they plan to test individual tools and procedures for DPA at the level of 9th grades in language and literature (state language) and mathematical educational fields. About 2000 10th-grade students who studied in schools where the educational and methodological support of NUS was piloted at the basic education level will be involved in the testing. For 2027, the continuation of DPA-9 piloting is planned," informs the UCEQA.

It is reported that the tools and procedures for assessing student achievements in language and literature and mathematical educational fields, including using SOP, will be tested after being refined based on the results of the 2026 testing. Primary testing of tools from other educational fields (civic and historical, natural science, informatics, foreign language) is also planned.

In 2028, the launch of a full-fledged DPA-9 in two fields - language and literature (state language) and mathematics - is potentially possible, as well as additional piloting of tools and procedures for other fields. Thus, the introduction of DPA-9 as a holistic system is possible no earlier than 2029. - noted the UCEQA.

"If we talk about DPA-4, its mass implementation is possible as early as 2027, but the decision on this must be made after taking into account many factors, primarily the war," the UCEQA indicated.

In the spring of 2026, DPA will be piloted at the primary school level - for fourth-graders. It is planned to involve up to 10 thousand students in the piloting.

