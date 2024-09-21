Woman wounded in Dnipro region due to enemy attacks

A civilian woman was wounded in the Dnipro region as a result of enemy aggression. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

In Dnipro, a 6-story educational building, three high-rise buildings and 72 cars were damaged as a result of enemy attacks.

In Nikopol district, the attacks continued in the evening. Nikopol, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities were hit by UAVs and artillery.

A 38-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized in moderate condition. The shelling damaged four houses and a gas station, set fire to a private company's warehouse, and destroyed 20 tons of sunflower and a forklift.

Rocket attack kills 12-year-old boy and two women in Kryvyi Rih