Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv community

On Sunday, September 7, Russia attacked the Orikhiv community. As a result of the shelling, a woman died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Woman died, fate of man unknown - enemy attacked Orikhiv community - the message says.

According to Fedorov, the Russians struck Novopavlivka with guided aerial bombs. Houses were destroyed.

Recall

On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, damaging the workshop premises of one of the enterprises.

Also, on the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, 2 deaths are known, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

In addition, on the night of September 7, the Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

On the night of September 7, Kremenchuk also suffered an enemy attack. Dozens of explosions rang out there. Part of the city was left without electricity.

In Odesa, as a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-story buildings.