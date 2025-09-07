$41.350.00
September 6, 07:15 PM
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 46142 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 68446 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 61799 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 46600 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 51773 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 65628 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36059 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43510 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46917 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Publications
Exclusives
Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv community

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russia attacked the Orikhiv community with guided aerial bombs, killing a woman. Houses in Novopavlivka were destroyed, the fate of a man is unknown.

Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv community

On Sunday, September 7, Russia attacked the Orikhiv community. As a result of the shelling, a woman died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Woman died, fate of man unknown - enemy attacked Orikhiv community

- the message says.

According to Fedorov, the Russians struck Novopavlivka with guided aerial bombs. Houses were destroyed.

Recall

On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, damaging the workshop premises of one of the enterprises.

Also, on the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, 2 deaths are known, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

In addition, on the night of September 7, the Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

On the night of September 7, Kremenchuk also suffered an enemy attack. Dozens of explosions rang out there. Part of the city was left without electricity.

In Odesa, as a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-story buildings.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kyiv