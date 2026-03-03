Woman in Lviv damaged lamps at an exhibition with portraits of fallen prisoners of war, she was found - police

A woman in Lviv damaged lamps near the memorial museum, she was brought to justice, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

On March 2, the police received a report from the director of one of Lviv's memorial museums that on February 28, an unknown person, while on the square near the museum complex, damaged lamps that were under an exhibition with portraits of fallen Ukrainian prisoners of war in occupied Olenivka.

The police, as stated, "established that a 45-year-old Lviv resident was involved in the offense."

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the woman under Article 173 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine of three to seven non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or public works for a period of forty to sixty hours, or correctional labor for a period of one to two months with a deduction of twenty percent of earnings, or administrative arrest for a period of up to fifteen days.

The offender, as stated, admitted her misconduct and apologized.

