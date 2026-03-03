$43.230.13
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 57754 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 62053 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 44355 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 42489 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 36916 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 20470 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18676 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17642 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 45709 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Woman in Lviv damaged lamps at an exhibition with portraits of fallen prisoners of war, she was found - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Lviv police held a 45-year-old woman accountable for damaging lamps near a memorial museum. An administrative protocol was drawn up against her for petty hooliganism, and she apologized for her actions.

Woman in Lviv damaged lamps at an exhibition with portraits of fallen prisoners of war, she was found - police

A woman in Lviv damaged lamps near the memorial museum, she was brought to justice, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

On March 2, the police received a report from the director of one of Lviv's memorial museums that on February 28, an unknown person, while on the square near the museum complex, damaged lamps that were under an exhibition with portraits of fallen Ukrainian prisoners of war in occupied Olenivka.

The police, as stated, "established that a 45-year-old Lviv resident was involved in the offense."

Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against the woman under Article 173 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine of three to seven non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or public works for a period of forty to sixty hours, or correctional labor for a period of one to two months with a deduction of twenty percent of earnings, or administrative arrest for a period of up to fifteen days.

The offender, as stated, admitted her misconduct and apologized.

Russians damaged the Hall of Fame of the museum at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" - minister03.02.26, 09:45 • 3946 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv