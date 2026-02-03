Russians damaged the Hall of Fame of the museum at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" - minister

facebook.com/berezhna.tetyana

As a result of the Russian attack, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" monument was damaged, reported on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna on Facebook, writes UNN.

Russians damaged the hall of fame of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" monument - Berezhna wrote.

According to the minister, this is a monument of science and technology of local significance. "It is symbolic and cynical at the same time: the aggressor state strikes at the place of memory of the struggle against aggression of the 20th century, repeating crimes already in the 21st," she said.

As the minister noted, relevant services are working on the spot – museum specialists, technical services, and the police. They are inspecting the territory, recording damage, and making an initial assessment of the damage caused. "After the completion of the inspection, the scope of restoration work will be known," the head of the Ministry of Culture said.

"The museum continues to operate. I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine for protecting the country, people, and cultural heritage," she noted.

According to the head of the Ministry of Culture, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged or destroyed more than 1,680 cultural heritage sites and thousands of cultural infrastructure facilities. "This is a deliberate destruction of culture and memory, which requires a consolidated response from the international community. In particular, through strengthening sanctions against Russia and providing Ukraine with additional air defense means," Berezhna emphasized.

"It is precisely for systematic work on the restoration and protection of our heritage that we, together with our partners, are building the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund. As a transparent international instrument of recovery, to which states and institutions that support Ukraine are joining. We will restore what was destroyed. We will preserve the memory of both the crimes of Nazism in the 20th century and the crimes of Russia today," the minister said.

