Russians damaged the Hall of Fame of the museum at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" - minister

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
07:02 AM • 2460 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 10170 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 21944 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 32251 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 24701 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 36097 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 22499 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15495 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13209 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 28704 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.4m/s
71%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in UkraineFebruary 2, 10:14 PM • 11475 views
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attackFebruary 2, 11:13 PM • 13245 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 2, 11:34 PM • 21294 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 15589 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 20187 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 6408 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 36078 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 25208 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 28690 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 82972 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 15613 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 17267 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 17119 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 16221 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 15909 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Russians damaged the Hall of Fame of the museum at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Russian troops damaged the Hall of Fame of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. This is a monument of science and technology of local significance, noted Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

Russians damaged the Hall of Fame of the museum at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" - minister
facebook.com/berezhna.tetyana

As a result of the Russian attack, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" monument was damaged, reported on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna on Facebook, writes UNN.

Russians damaged the hall of fame of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II at the foot of the "Motherland-Mother" monument

- Berezhna wrote.

According to the minister, this is a monument of science and technology of local significance. "It is symbolic and cynical at the same time: the aggressor state strikes at the place of memory of the struggle against aggression of the 20th century, repeating crimes already in the 21st," she said.

As the minister noted, relevant services are working on the spot – museum specialists, technical services, and the police. They are inspecting the territory, recording damage, and making an initial assessment of the damage caused. "After the completion of the inspection, the scope of restoration work will be known," the head of the Ministry of Culture said.

"The museum continues to operate. I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine for protecting the country, people, and cultural heritage," she noted.

Addition

According to the head of the Ministry of Culture, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged or destroyed more than 1,680 cultural heritage sites and thousands of cultural infrastructure facilities. "This is a deliberate destruction of culture and memory, which requires a consolidated response from the international community. In particular, through strengthening sanctions against Russia and providing Ukraine with additional air defense means," Berezhna emphasized.

"It is precisely for systematic work on the restoration and protection of our heritage that we, together with our partners, are building the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund. As a transparent international instrument of recovery, to which states and institutions that support Ukraine are joining. We will restore what was destroyed. We will preserve the memory of both the crimes of Nazism in the 20th century and the crimes of Russia today," the minister said.

The number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to five03.02.26, 09:39 • 452 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCulture
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Tetiana Berezhna
Ukraine