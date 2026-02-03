$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
07:02 AM • 3608 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 11468 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 23260 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 33544 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 25625 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 37537 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 22881 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15600 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13287 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 29705 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to five

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

Five people were injured in the enemy attack in Kyiv. A man and a woman with lacerations were hospitalized from a damaged building in the Dniprovskyi district.

Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to five

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of injured in Kyiv increased to five people, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Already five injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack

- reported the Kyiv police.

Details

According to the police, doctors hospitalized a man and a woman with cut wounds from the damaged building in the Dnipro district.

Police officers continue to work at the sites, documenting another crime of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Earlier, 3 injured people were known.

Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital03.02.26, 07:28 • 11488 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv