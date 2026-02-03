Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to five

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of injured in Kyiv increased to five people, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, doctors hospitalized a man and a woman with cut wounds from the damaged building in the Dnipro district.

Police officers continue to work at the sites, documenting another crime of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Earlier, 3 injured people were known.

