Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv has risen to five
Five people were injured in the enemy attack in Kyiv. A man and a woman with lacerations were hospitalized from a damaged building in the Dniprovskyi district.
As a result of the Russian attack, the number of injured in Kyiv increased to five people, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
According to the police, doctors hospitalized a man and a woman with cut wounds from the damaged building in the Dnipro district.
Police officers continue to work at the sites, documenting another crime of the Russian Federation.
Earlier, 3 injured people were known.
