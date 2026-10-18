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Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7072 views

Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner about the negotiations in Florida and further diplomacy. They also discussed Russian shelling and air defense.

Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams in Florida.

In fact, our teams are in constant communication. We are also preparing the next steps in diplomacy. We constantly inform our partners about the real situation regarding Russian shelling, which does not stop for a minute, and about air defense. Much depends here on America's position. Ukraine remains ready to work constructively, honestly, and toward a real result

- Zelenskyy noted.

He added: peace comes only through strength and cooperation built on trust.

We are doing everything on our part to achieve this and to ensure that America's position is strong and helps bring closer the peace that everyone except Russia has been waiting for for more than four and a half years

- the president noted.

We remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States of America had resumed the exchange of intelligence data with Ukraine after its recent suspension.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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