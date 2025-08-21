Withdrawal from Donbas, refusal to join NATO, freezing the war along the front line: Reuters published Putin's demands for ending the war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine withdraw troops from Donbas, abandon NATO membership, and not "allow" Western troops into the country. Reuters writes about this, citing sources, reports UNN.

Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine abandon all of eastern Donbas, abandon ambitions to join NATO, maintain neutrality, and not allow Western troops into the country. - the publication writes.

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska last Friday, Putin discussed with the American leader what a compromise regarding Ukraine could be.

According to sources, Putin compromised on the territorial demands he made in June 2024, which required Kyiv to fully cede four regions that Moscow claims as part of Russia: Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, which are part of Donbas, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

In his new proposal, the Russian president adheres to the demand for a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the parts of Donbas that it still controls; however, in return, Moscow will stop the current front lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. - the publication's sources noted.

It is also reported that Moscow is ready to withdraw from the territories of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which it currently controls, as part of a possible agreement.

Putin also adheres to his previous demands regarding Ukraine's abandonment of its NATO ambitions and a legally binding military alliance led by the US that it will not expand further east, as well as restrictions on the Ukrainian army and an agreement that no Western troops will be deployed on Ukrainian territory as part of peacekeeping forces. - sources say.

As the publication's interlocutors note, it is unclear to Moscow whether Ukraine will be ready to cede the rest of Donbas, and that if it does not, the war will continue.

Although economic issues were secondary for Putin, he understands Russia's economic vulnerability and the scale of effort required for further penetration into Ukraine. - add the interlocutors.

Recall

US and European military planners prepared new proposals for military aid to Ukraine and support in case of a ceasefire or a permanent peace settlement.