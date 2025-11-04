With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square

The country's main Christmas tree, as per tradition, will be installed on the capital's Sofiyska Square. As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, the city will not spend budget money on the Christmas and New Year location – this will be covered by patrons, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, GLOBAL-DECOR LLC initiated the arrangement of the concise Christmas location. They are also responsible for the installation, maintenance, and dismantling of all structures, as well as all related resource and financial support.

Thus, with the approval of the Capital's Defense Council, the main New Year's tree, a small ice rink, and several houses for selling confectionery and hot drinks will be installed on Sofiyska Square.

In addition, the organizers were obliged to comply with the regime of limited electricity consumption and safety measures.

Preparatory work, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, is planned to begin on November 8. The location itself will traditionally start operating on St. Nicholas Day – December 6, 2025. No separate mass events will be held on Sofiyska Square.

The Defense Council also recommends that district state administrations in Kyiv and other business entities limit the holding of mass events at open locations during the celebration of Christmas and New Year 2026.

