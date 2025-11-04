ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 2234 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 5316 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 7740 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 13289 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25852 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25361 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18257 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17770 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15139 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 21048 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5318 views

The main New Year's tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square, but the city will not spend budget funds. Patrons will cover all expenses and responsibility for the location.

With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square

The country's main Christmas tree, as per tradition, will be installed on the capital's Sofiyska Square. As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, the city will not spend budget money on the Christmas and New Year location – this will be covered by patrons, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, GLOBAL-DECOR LLC initiated the arrangement of the concise Christmas location. They are also responsible for the installation, maintenance, and dismantling of all structures, as well as all related resource and financial support.

Thus, with the approval of the Capital's Defense Council, the main New Year's tree, a small ice rink, and several houses for selling confectionery and hot drinks will be installed on Sofiyska Square.

In addition, the organizers were obliged to comply with the regime of limited electricity consumption and safety measures.

Add

Preparatory work, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, is planned to begin on November 8. The location itself will traditionally start operating on St. Nicholas Day – December 6, 2025. No separate mass events will be held on Sofiyska Square.

The Defense Council also recommends that district state administrations in Kyiv and other business entities limit the holding of mass events at open locations during the celebration of Christmas and New Year 2026.

Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made27.10.25, 13:47 • 65847 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
