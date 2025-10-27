Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made

The decision on the installation of the main New Year tree and the format of celebrations in Kyiv will be made after consultations with the command of the capital's defense forces, taking into account the security situation. No funds from the city budget have been allocated for celebrations or the installation of a Christmas tree this year. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv City State Administration in response to a request.

Based on the results of consideration within the scope of our competence, we would like to inform you that, given the current situation in the country, the decision on the possibility of installing the Main New Year's Tree and the format of city New Year's celebrations will be made following consultations with the command of the Kyiv City Defense Forces, taking into account all current restrictions and the security situation. We also inform you that no funds will be allocated from the Kyiv city budget for the "Culture and Arts" sector for the purchase, installation, decoration, and maintenance of the Main New Year's Tree, the celebration of Christmas and New Year, the holding of themed events, etc. the statement said.

Last year, Ukraine's main Christmas tree was unveiled on December 6 on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv. The 15-meter artificial tree was decorated with a 2-kilometer blue garland and 2,000 turquoise toys. A symbolic photo zone, "Wings of the Phoenix," was also set up next to the tree.