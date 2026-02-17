$43.170.07
Who will be promoted faster and how the 60+ contract will work - the Ministry of Defense clarified the rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced the possibility of concluding a one-year contract for volunteers aged 60 and over. The changes also concern the awarding of military ranks in a shorter period and guarantees of service in the chosen position for contract soldiers.

Who will be promoted faster and how the 60+ contract will work - the Ministry of Defense clarified the rules
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced key changes in military service: Ukraine introduced the possibility of concluding a one-year contract for volunteers aged 60 and older, clarified the procedure for awarding regular military ranks in a shortened period during martial law, and guaranteed service in the chosen position for contract soldiers. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the innovations were introduced by Presidential Decree of Ukraine No. 108/2026. It amended the Regulations on the passage of military service by citizens of Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, during martial law, volunteers aged 60 and older will be able to conclude a contract for military service for a period of one year.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this is exclusively a voluntary initiative and only for individuals whom the military medical commission deems fit for service due to their health. At the same time, they stressed that the mobilization of men aged 60 and older is not taking place.

To be accepted for contract service, such volunteers must submit relevant applications and letters from military unit commanders to territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP) at their place of residence or stay. If a volunteer is accepted for a contract as an officer, the letter from the military unit commander for concluding the contract is provided only after the candidate is approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The document also clarifies who can apply for the award of the next military rank in a shortened period.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this applies to military personnel who:

  • serve in combat units involved in military operations (the list is determined by the General Staff);
    • serve in units that are not part of the combat composition, but have performed or are performing combat (special) tasks in combat units for at least three months;
      • performed such tasks during martial law and subsequently, according to the conclusions of the VVK, were deemed unfit or partially fit for service in support units, TCC and SP, higher military educational institutions, training centers, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, or security due to the consequences of wounds, injuries, concussions, or diseases received during the defense of the Motherland, and were transferred or returned to other units.

        The relevant ministry also clarified the terms for awarding the next rank in a shortened period during martial law:

        • after one year - for junior and senior sergeant staff, as well as junior officer staff;
          • after two years - for senior sergeant and senior officer staff.

            At the same time, for non-combat units, longer terms of service in rank apply.

            Separately, the guarantee of service in the chosen position for military personnel who have signed a contract has been legally enshrined: they will serve in the chosen position for at least six months. Appointment to other positions, including to other military units, is possible only at the serviceman's own request or after six months from the date of taking up the position.

            Recall

            Earlier, the Ministry of Defense clarified the conditions for leave for military personnel. The duration and preservation of monetary allowance depend on the status and conditions of service.

            Oleksandra Vasylenko

            SocietyPolitics
            Mobilization
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            TCC and SP
            General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Ukraine