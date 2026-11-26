Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka questioned the sequence of arrests in the "Carthage 2" case and suggested that the so-called co-organizer of the criminal group, Yehor Burkin, known as "the Mexican," may be a secret witness for the NABU. The general made the statement after Thursday's court hearing, answering a question from UNN.

Details

Duka explained that documenting a criminal group usually takes between six months and a year, while its members are detained simultaneously to prevent the destruction of evidence.

But what is happening in our case? Osipov was detained in the summer, and 3–4 months later they began detaining other individuals - the general said.

He separately drew attention to the procedural status of Yehor Burkin, whom the anti-corruption agencies call a co-organizer of the criminal group. Duka emphasized that, before he raised the issue of Burkin's status at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission, it was unclear who this person was in the proceedings and in what capacity he was participating in the case.

So who is he? A secret NABU witness? I generally have the impression that they want to legalize him in Ukraine in this way, because he won all the court cases concerning the fact that he is Levchenko, not Burkin. And judging by the way the NABU operates, they conclude a secret agreement that no one knows about, pay money to some Sternenko funds or something like that, legalize the person somehow, and that's it - the general believes.

"Malyuk introduced me to Duka": Andriy Osipov’s first interview, in which he appears as “Criminal” in the NABU film “Carthage-2”

Background

On November 4, the NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an allegedly criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically offering unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for the unobstructed operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in Operation "Carthage" was Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Serhii Duka to be held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pretrial detention center.

Today, November 26, the appellate chamber of the HACC considered appeals against the preventive measure imposed on Serhii Duka. During the hearing, a recess was announced until 12:00 on December 8.